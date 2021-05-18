BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 78,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Copart by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after buying an additional 494,131 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Copart by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 146,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.