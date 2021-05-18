BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 11.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.43.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $352.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $232.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

