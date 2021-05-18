Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) in the last few weeks:

5/14/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/12/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $45.00 to $54.00.

5/4/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/27/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/23/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/21/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/13/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Bonanza Creek Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

