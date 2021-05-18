Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,395.04.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,223.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,384.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,194.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,430.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,810,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.