Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.21 and last traded at $76.37. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.
Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.
In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the period.
About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
