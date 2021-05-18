Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4%

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.21 and last traded at $76.37. 4,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 537,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Several analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after acquiring an additional 169,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 834,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,356 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $27,734,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 576,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after buying an additional 96,333 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

