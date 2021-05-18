BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.66 billion and the lowest is $3.50 billion. BorgWarner posted sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $15.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $54.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,007.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,033 shares of company stock worth $4,910,885. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

