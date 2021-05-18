Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $122.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.69 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $110.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth $9,158,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.64. 5,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

