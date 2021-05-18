BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BPXXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BPER Banca stock remained flat at $$4.65 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

