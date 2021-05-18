Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Ashford Hospitality Prime is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE BHR opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $278.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,071.72. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 252,671 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.