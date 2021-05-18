Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 12,296 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSLV. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $44,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.05. 82,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,878,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

