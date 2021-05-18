Bridge Advisory LLC Has $21.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 13.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after buying an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.88. The stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,532. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.25 and a 52-week high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

