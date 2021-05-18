Bridge Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 98.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132,093 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,835. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.97 and a 52 week high of $163.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

