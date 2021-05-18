Bridge Advisory LLC Sells 79,335 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridge Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,335 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.88. 8,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,666,288. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

