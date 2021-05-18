Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Posts Earnings Results

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%.

BLIN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,001. The company has a market cap of $13.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

