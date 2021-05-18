Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

