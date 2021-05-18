Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of VB opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $133.17 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.58 and a 200-day moving average of $203.88.

