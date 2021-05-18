Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in CoStar Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in CoStar Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CoStar Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $817.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.79 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $635.00 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $868.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.59.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

