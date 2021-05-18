Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,139 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $53,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.31.

DIS opened at $170.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.07. The company has a market cap of $308.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.