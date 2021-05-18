Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $393.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $375.74 and its 200 day moving average is $331.39. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

