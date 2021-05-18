Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

AVGO opened at $443.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $464.00 and a 200-day moving average of $442.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,240,028 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

