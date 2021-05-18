Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.583-5.684 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.89 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.75 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.54. The company had a trading volume of 847,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $116.02 and a 52 week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

