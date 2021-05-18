Brokerages Anticipate Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Avalara reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.31.

Avalara stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78. Avalara has a 12-month low of $92.53 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of -188.92 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,519 shares of company stock valued at $18,314,666. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

