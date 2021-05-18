Brokerages Anticipate Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.29 Billion

Brokerages predict that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will report sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.22 billion and the highest is $8.36 billion. Performance Food Group reported sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full-year sales of $29.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $32.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $33.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 78,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 128,177 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,442 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $13,684,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,397 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $137,826,000 after purchasing an additional 190,237 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.