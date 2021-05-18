Brokerages Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to announce $105.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.37 million. Freshpet posted sales of $79.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $433.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $436.43 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $574.47 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $595.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRPT. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at $13,092,563.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,094 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,723. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,559.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

