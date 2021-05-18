Brokerages Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to Announce $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

PKG stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $90.86 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

