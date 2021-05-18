Brokerages Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.40). Quanterix posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of QTRX stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,999,095 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

