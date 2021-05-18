Brokerages Set iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) PT at C$79.57

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$79.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE IAG traded down C$0.67 on Friday, hitting C$70.81. 44,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$69.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.11. iA Financial has a 52 week low of C$38.91 and a 52 week high of C$72.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

