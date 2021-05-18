Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $116.71

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 958,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,835,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,801,000 after buying an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after buying an additional 377,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. 237,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.79.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

