Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $55.60

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 588,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,143. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.94. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $68.36.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.