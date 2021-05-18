Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $199.72

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.89. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.