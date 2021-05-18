Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Price Target at $29.33

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. 2,538,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 24.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

