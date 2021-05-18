Brokers Issue Forecasts for CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit