Brokers Issue Forecasts for CIRCOR International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CIR)

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CIRCOR International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of CIR opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $43.20.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

