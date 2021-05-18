Brokers Offer Predictions for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

