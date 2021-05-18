Brokers Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.72%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.