Brokers Offer Predictions for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.25.

Shares of ECN opened at C$8.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$8.76.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$93.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$90.66 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from ECN Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.72%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit