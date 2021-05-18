Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 12,800,000 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $49.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

