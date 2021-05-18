Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $50.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $46.17 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,523,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,360,000 after purchasing an additional 337,598 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.