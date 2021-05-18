Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.