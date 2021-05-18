Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.39.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

NYSE:BEP opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.18. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.