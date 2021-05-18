Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.