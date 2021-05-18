Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 38.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

