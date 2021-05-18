BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$125.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$102.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.22.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP stock traded up C$2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$100.90. 218,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,767. The company has a market cap of C$8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$110.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$91.46. BRP has a 12-month low of C$39.13 and a 12-month high of C$119.68.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.