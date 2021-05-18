(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Upgraded by Numis Securities to Reduce

Numis Securities upgraded shares of (BTA.L) (LON:BTA) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 110 ($1.44).

BTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.