Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMBL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bumble from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89. Bumble has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

