C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $26,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

CHRW opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

