Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CBT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,564. Cabot has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Several research firms have commented on CBT. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

