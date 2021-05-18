Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of CBT traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,564. Cabot has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $63.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.60.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on CBT. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.50.
In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
