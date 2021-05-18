Cadence Bank NA Buys 99 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.80.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

