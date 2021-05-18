Cadence Bank NA Grows Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

