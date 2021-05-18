Cadence Bank NA Purchases Shares of 782 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 782 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 692 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.24 and a 12 month high of $376.98. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.59.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

