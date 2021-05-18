Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,602. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

