CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. CAI International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

CAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. 92,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,895. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.90 million, a PE ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CAI International by 768.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

